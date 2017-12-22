THE man at the centre of the mysterious death in Rivett on Sunday (December 17) has been identified as 48-year-old Bobby Stuart Allan, of Goodenia Street, Rivett. His family has been notified and is in […]
Rivett death: victim named
His family has been notified and is in contact with police.Following the incident, police identified Mr Allan’s distinctive white and red Ford Falcon utility, bearing NSW registration BS82FE as missing from his home and suspected that the vehicle was somehow involved in the incident. It was located at the Fisher shops following a tip-off from a member of the public.
As police continue their investigation, they are asking for anyone who saw the distinctive vehicle on Saturday night (December 17) or Sunday night (December 17) to contact police by calling 1800 333000. Any information relevant to the investigation can be provided anonymously.
