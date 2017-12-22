Rivett death: victim named

His family has been notified and is in contact with police.

Police have now located the deceased’s vehicle at the Fisher Shops following a tip off from a member of the public.

As police continue their investigation, they are asking for anyone who saw the distinctive vehicle on Saturday night (December 17) or Sunday night (December 17) to contact police by calling 1800 333000. Any information relevant to the investigation can be provided anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

