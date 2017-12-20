FIVE alleged offenders will will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 21) after assaulting two inmates at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) in August this year. Both victims were taken to hospital. Information was […]
Road closed in Lyneham after two-car crash
ROAD closures are in place at the scene of a two-car crash on Ellenborough Street in Lyneham.
One woman has been treated at the scene for minor injuries, and taken to hospital in a stable condition.
No comments yet.