Road closed in Lyneham after two-car crash

ambulance

ROAD closures are in place at the scene of a two-car crash on Ellenborough Street in Lyneham. 

One woman has been treated at the scene for minor injuries, and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

 

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: