Road closures for NYE knees-up in Civic

THERE will be temporary road closures around Civic tomorrow (December 31) in anticipation of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The following roads will be closed from 8.40pm to 9.30pm Sunday and from 11.40pm on Sunday to 12.30am Monday (January 1):

Northbound Avenue southbound between Cooyong Street and Vernon Circle.

Circle. Vernon Circle both northbound and southbound between Commonwealth Avenue and Northbourne Avenue.

The following road will be closed from 5pm to 2am on Monday (January 1 ):

London Circuit between Northbourne Avenue and Akuna Street and the car park adjacent to North Building on London Circuit.

The following roads will be closed from 2pm on Sunday to 2am on Monday (January 1):

The car park adjacent to Legislative Assembly on London Circuit

Constitution Avenue at Vernon Circle.

Minor delays are expected in the area. Barriers and warning signs will be erected. For up-to-date information on road closures call 132281 or visit www.tccs.act.gov.au

