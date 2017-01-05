YESTERDAY (January 4) multiple businesses in Gold Creek were robbed and damaged. The three stores targeted were Greengold Nursery, Gold Creek Café and Angelic Inspirations in O’Hanlon Place. ACT police are seeking witnesses for the ongoing […]
Robber targets three Gold Creek businesses
YESTERDAY (January 4) multiple businesses in Gold Creek were robbed and damaged.
The three stores targeted were Greengold Nursery, Gold Creek Café and Angelic Inspirations in O’Hanlon Place.
ACT police are seeking witnesses for the ongoing investigation of the robberies.
Information to 1800 333000, or via the website at act.crimestoppers.com.au providing reference number 6054785.
