Robbers attack Holt’s 7-11 with axe

THE 7-11 Service Station in Holt was robbed this morning (October 6) by two men armed with an axe.

The two men entered the service station at about 3.10am, approached the counter and made demands for cash. The staff member complied and a sum of cash was stolen.

The offenders are seen in the CCTV footage smashing the doors of the service station before heading north towards Holt McDonald’s.

The first man is described as aged in his early twenties, around 185cm tall, Caucasian in appearance, of slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a beige bucket hat, black hoodie with a grey hood, blue trackpants and black shoes.

The second man is described as aged in his teens, around 170cm tall, Caucasian in appearance and of slim build. He was wearing a black beanie, grey and blue zip up hoodie, black trackpants and white and grey sneakers.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6161021.

