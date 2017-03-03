Rodent causes student evacuation

STUDENTS have been evacuated from the Wanniassa School Senior Campus after a fire alarm was triggered by a rodent.

ACT Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident on Wheeler Crescent at 9.24am and found the cause of the alarm was smoke issuing from an electrical switchboard where a rodent had become trapped.

Firefighters are currently working with electricians to ensure the building is safe before allowing students to return.

