FORMER Health Services Commissioner for the ACT, Mary Durkin, has been appointed as the independent consultant to provide an analysis of the transition to end the greyhound racing industry in the Territory. Durkin was an independent […]
Rodent causes student evacuation
STUDENTS have been evacuated from the Wanniassa School Senior Campus after a fire alarm was triggered by a rodent.
ACT Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident on Wheeler Crescent at 9.24am and found the cause of the alarm was smoke issuing from an electrical switchboard where a rodent had become trapped.
Firefighters are currently working with electricians to ensure the building is safe before allowing students to return.
“Rats In The Ranks”?