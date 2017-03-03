Rodent causes student evacuation

STUDENTS have been evacuated from the Wanniassa School Senior Campus after a fire alarm was triggered by a rodent. fireies

ACT Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident on Wheeler Crescent at 9.24am and found the cause of the alarm was smoke issuing from an electrical switchboard where a rodent had become trapped.

Firefighters are currently working with electricians to ensure the building is safe before allowing students to return.

One Response to “Rodent causes student evacuation”

  1. Chris Emery
    March 3, 2017 at 10:54 am #

    “Rats In The Ranks”?

    Reply

