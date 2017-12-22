Rolled truck blocks Hume Highway

A TRUCK driver was airlifted to Canberra Hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over blocking the Hume Highway near Yass late last night.

The southbound B-Double landed on its side and blocked both lanes.

The truck driver, a 50-year-old man, was trapped for a short time.

He was extricated and airlifted to Canberra Hospital with multiple injuries. Traffic diversions are in place with a salvage operation underway to clear the roadway.

For the latest traffic information, visit livetraffic.com.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to call 1800 333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

