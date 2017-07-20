Safe haven after a big night out in Civic

A PROGRAM aimed at helping young people have a safer night out in Civic was launched today.

On Friday and Saturday nights from now until April, the government will be trialling the CBR NightCrew concept, which will be managed by St John Ambulance and staffed by trained volunteers.

The CBR NightCrew Safe Space marquee will be set up near Platform 8 of the City Bus Station on Mort Street and staffed between 10pm and 4am.

The Safe Space will have chairs for rest, water for hydration, advice and assistance for safe transport options, basic first aid and mobile phone charging so young people can contact their friends or arrange a lift home. Roving NightCrew teams will also move around Civic to assist where necessary.

The program extends the 12-week pilot that was held over summer in Civic CBD.

“The volume of people assisted – 1900 over a 12 week period – shows the value that this service will continue to provide people wanting a safe night out in Canberra,” says Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay.

“I look forward to seeing the benefits of the CBR NightCrew and most importantly, helping make sure our young people get home safely after a night out.”

The ACT Government and ACT Policing are supporting the 12-month trial in collaboration with the City Renewal Authority, St John Ambulance and the local hospitality industry represented by Keep Canberra Open and the Australian Hotels Association.

