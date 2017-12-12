School crossings to get supervisor trial

A SCHOOL crossing supervisor program will be operating in the ACT for the first time, starting term one next year as a pilot program.

It is aimed at increasing safety around 23 schools and encourage more children to ride or walk to and from school.

Minister for announced that schools from all sectors and regions across the ACT will benefit from the pilot program, to begin in term one of 2018.

“Walking or riding to school each day is a simple but effective way for children to get active and be healthier. It also helps reduce congestion around schools with fewer cars competing at the school drop off and pick up,” says Transport and City Services Minister Meegan Fitzharris.

“The pilot will deliver supervisors at 20 crossings – which will potentially benefit 23 schools, as some sites include more than one school. Government, Catholic and independent schools will benefit from the program, and at least one school from each Canberra region is also included, as is one special-needs school, which is Malkara School.”

The program focuses on crossings used by infant, primary school or special-needs children. Pedestrian and traffic volumes were collected at all eligible crossings and the data formed a key part of the selection process, given pedestrian and traffic volumes combine to create a potential safety risk for children. An independent selection committee comprising key stakeholders from government and each of the school sectors was formed to finalise the list of schools to include in the pilot.

Schools to benefit from a school-crossing supervisor include: Amaroo School & Good Shepherd Primary School (co-located site), Brindabella Christian College (Lyneham campus), Canberra Girls Grammar School (junior school), Chapman Primary School, Florey Primary School, Forrest Primary School, Garran Primary School, Gold Creek School & Holy Spirit School (co-located site), Harrison School, Hughes Primary School, Lyneham Primary School, Majura Primary School, Mother Teresa School, Namadgi School, Ngunnawal Primary School, Red Hill Primary School, St Clare of Assisi Primary School, Sts Peter & Paul & Malkara School (co-located site), Trinity Christian School and Turner School.

