Search for ‘distressed’ woman

POLICE are seeking witnesses after a man was seen walking out of some bushes on Red Hill Drive with a woman who appeared to be distressed.

The man and woman were seen yesterday (October 18) at about 6.30pm. After leaving the bushes the man and woman left the area in a white sedan.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6177636.

