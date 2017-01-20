UPDATE: THE weather warning for Canberra has been cancelled as the storm moves towards the Central Tablelands. ORIGINAL STORY: A WARNING has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology to alert Canberra and surrounding regions […]
Search efforts spread for missing man Joel Koppie
POLICE are again asking the public to come forward with any information that will help find missing 36-year-old, Joel Koppie.
NSW Police Force have now taken carriage of the investigation and ACT Police are supporting them to locate Joel.
Joel was last seen at the Royal Mail Hotel in Braidwood NSW at about 3.00am on January 1.
Joel is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and a tanned complexion.
Police believe that he may be driving a 1999 silver Honda Integra, with ACT registration number YLD36V. They also suspect that he could be travelling towards the South Coast.
Information to 131 444 using reference number 6057428.
