Search for Lin moves across the border

A SEARCH continues for missing woman Lin Dennien who is now believed to be in Western Sydney.

ACT police are working with NSW police to find Ms Dennien, who is described as Asian in appearance, around 160cm tall and has black with grey hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, long sleeved shirt and black shoes.

Information to 131 444.

