Search shows no sign of Jillian Fahey

THE search for 50-year-old Jillian Fahey continues after she was reported missing from a property on the state’s Southern Tablelands nearly a week ago.

10.30am

on April 16, with attempts to contact her being unsuccessful.

The day after she went missing, officers attached to The Hume Local Area Command with assistance from, police rescue, PolAir and others helped to search a property on Cummins Road, Laggan.

Local police with assistance from State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers have continued their search for Ms Fahey.

Ms Fahey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160 cm tall, of thin build, fair complexion, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light coloured t-shirt with a faded print, khaki cargo pants with pink and blue joggers.

Information to 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

