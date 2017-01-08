Search for woman last seen Friday

ACT police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 46-year-old Vicki Painter who was last seen on Friday (January 6).

The Kaleen woman has gone missing after a midday lunch with her friend in Civic on Friday. She was last spoken to on the phone at 2pm the same date.

Vicki is described as 166cm tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes, medium build with an olive complexion. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with lace on the sleeves, and either brown or yellow short pants.

She is thought be driving either a 1999 silver Ford Festiva, ACT registration number YFW96K or a dark blue Mazda 2 hatchback, 1992 model with Queensland plates with a large letter ‘X’ keyed into the bonnet.

Information to 131 444. Quote reference 6056466.

