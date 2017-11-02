Second measles case identified in Canberra

THE highly contagious and serious disease of measles has been identified for a second time in Canberra, according to ACT chief health officer Dr Paul Kelly.

Dr Kelly says although at this time there appears to be no obvious link with the case in October, ACT Health is still investigating this and the community should be aware of all measles symptoms.

“The Health Protection Service are following up people known to have been in contact with this latest case of measles,” Dr Kelly says.

“As this individual has visited several public locations in Canberra while infectious, it will not be possible to identify and contact all people who may have been exposed.

“We also strongly encourage people who were in the same locations as the latest case to keep a close watch for symptoms. These include fever, tiredness, runny nose, sore eyes and a cough, followed by a rash, which appears 2-7 days later.

“For anyone with symptoms of measles who needs to seek medical advice, they should also advise their health care provider before they arrive at the medical clinic so that appropriate infection control precautions can be put in place to stop the spread of the infection.

“With a second case of measles in Canberra confirmed in two weeks, I am strongly advising the community the best way to protect yourself and your family against measles is vaccination.”

Information on dates and places the individual is known to have visited can be found on the ACT Health website at mhealth.act.gov.au/ public-information/public- health/public-health-alerts

