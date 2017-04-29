Semi loaded with milk rolls near Marulan

A SEMI-trailer carrying pallets of milk rolled on the Hume Highway, Marulan, at about 4.30am today.

The 47-year-old male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attached to the Hume Local Area Command are investigating, but anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

