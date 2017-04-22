‘Serious’ smash sends motorcyclist to hospital

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following a collision with a car outside the Manuka McDonalds on Captain Cook Crescent, Griffith, at around 6pm yesterday.

Police have described the collision as “serious” and are appealing for witnesses.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Anyone able to assist police should call 1800 333000 or report via act.crimestoppers.com

