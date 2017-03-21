THE ACT State Emergency Service will work until 10pm to clear the remaining 75 of the 130 requests for assistance they received following today’s heavy downpour of rain. The majority of their efforts still revolve […]
SES soldier on fixing rain-damaged houses
THE ACT State Emergency Service will work until 10pm to clear the remaining 75 of the 130 requests for assistance they received following today’s heavy downpour of rain.
The majority of their efforts still revolve around minor flooding and roof leaks with only a few trees down around the city.
They remind people to stay well clear of storm water drains following the heavy rain.
Anyone requiring assistance should call 132500
