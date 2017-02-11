Shooting in Gordon injures two people

ON Friday night (February 10) a man and a woman were victims of a shooting on Matson Street in Gordon.

At around 9.35pm ACT police received reports that two males had entered a home on the street and shots were fired.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper arm, while a female suffered wounds to her lower back and buttocks. Both injuries are not considered life threatening.

ACT Police are seeking witnesses.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6069782.

