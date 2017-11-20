Shortlist for ‘ACT Book of the Year’ announced

ACT Minister for Arts and Community Events, Gordon Ramsay, has announced that six authors are in the running to win the $10,000 2017 “Book of the Year Award”.

The authors selected by the judging panel of Maureen Bettle, Frank Bongiorno and Charlotte Harper are Laura Dawes for her book “Fighting Fit”, Russell Erwin for “Maps of Small Countries”, Tom Griffiths for “The Art of Time Travel”, Jack Heath for “The Fail Safe”, Kim Mahood for “Position Doubtful” and Jennifer Rayner for “Generation Less”.

This year 30 nominations were received in poetry, fiction and non-fiction for the award, which recognises excellence in literature and supports writers based in Canberra.

“These books, as well as the other 24 nominations received this year, demonstrates the depth and variety of talent that exists in our local literary community,” Mr Ramsay said.

The final announcement will be made in December.

