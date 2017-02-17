AN emergency warning has been issued for a fire burning near Queanbeyan on the NSW/ACT border. Residents in the area of Hoskinstown, Rossi and Forbes Creek have been told to seek shelter as it is […]
Horse evacuation during ‘fast moving’ fire
QUEANBEYAN Showground will remain open for any residents who need to evacuate horses during a fast moving bushfire near Queanbeyan.
The grass fire is burning near Taliesin Road, Carwoola, approximately 10 kilometres east of Queanbeyan and is moving quickly in an easterly direction towards Captains Flat Road.
ESA says the fire is fast moving and dangerous.
Properties are under threat along Widgiewa Road, Whiskers Creek Road, Yilgarn Road and Captains Flat Road.
ESA advice
If you are in the area of Hoskinstown, Rossi or Forbes Creek seek shelter it is too late to leave.
Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.
If you are in the area of Primrose Valley do not leave, as the road north is affected by fire.
Firefighters and aircraft are working on the fire.
