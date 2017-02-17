Horse evacuation during ‘fast moving’ fire

QUEANBEYAN Showground will remain open for any residents who need to evacuate horses during a fast moving bushfire near Queanbeyan.

The grass fire is burning near Taliesin Road, Carwoola, approximately 10 kilometres east of Queanbeyan and is moving quickly in an easterly direction towards Captains Flat Road.

