Single vehicle crash south of Tharwa

THE Toll rescue helicopter has been dispatched to attend a single vehicle crash about 20km south of Tharwa.

ACT Fire & Rescue and the ACT Ambulance Service were alerted to the incident on Boboyan Road at 8.11am and arrived a short time later to find three elderly female passengers in the vehicle.

None of the passengers are trapped in the vehicle, but they are being assessed at the scene by intensive-care paramedics to determine the nature and severity of their injuries.

Update: 9.57am

ALL three passengers have been removed from the vehicle and were treated for minor injuries before being transported to The Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.



The Toll rescue helicopter was turned back when it was determined the passengers’ injuries were minor.

