Singleton to headline Autumn Luncheon after Alan Jones withdraws

BUSINESS man and racing fanatic, John Singleton has been announced as the keynote speaker at The Thoroughbred Club of Australia (Canberra Branch) third annual Autumn Luncheon.

Alan Jones was previously announced as special guest but has had to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Thoroughbred Park chief executive Peter Stubbs says: “John Singleton is one of Australia’s most influential media personalities and is an incredibly gifted speaker.”

“He promises to entertain with not only his in depth knowledge of racing but his broader background in sport, racing and media.”

Singleton is a part-owner of Vinery Stud and owner of Strawberry Hills Stud, he has been a part owner of racehorses Strawberry Hills and More Joyus among others. He started the Magic Millions Sales company with partner Gerry Harvey, is listed in the Business Review Weekly’s Rich 200 list and is the half-owner of the Matty Johns Show.

The Autumn Luncheon. open to general public. From 12pm to 3pm on Friday, March 3. Tickets are $140 per person. Bookings to 6204 0000 until February 24.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

