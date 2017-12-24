Six injured in Fyshwick car smash

SIX people have been treated by ambulance crews, four of whom were taken to hospital, following a two-car crash in Fyshwick late this morning (December 24).

The collision occurred on Newcastle Street, Fyshwick, near the Canberra Outlet Centre.

There were minor disruptions to traffic with the southbound lane of Newcastle Street turning on to Iron Knob Street being affected.

