Six rifles found stashed in Flynn home

A MAN has been arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (October 9) following a police search, which seized a number of stolen property items, including six rifles and over 1000 rounds of ammunition.

The Flynn man, 25, became a person of interest after a number of enquiries were made against him in relation to a recent burglary.

During the search police also seized drug items and other items believed to be stolen.

Information in relation to any incidents or suspicious activity can go to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

