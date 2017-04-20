A STUDY by The Australian National University has changed the “hobbit” debate after finding bones of Homo floresiensis, a species of tiny human discovered on the Indonesian island of Flores in 2003, to most likely have evolved […]
Update: Smell forces buildings to evacuate
A NUMBER of buildings in Fyshwick have been evacuated following reports of a strong smell in the air.
ACT Fire & Rescue was called to the building in Wollongong Street at 1.24pm today (April 20) to find the odour emanating from a building being used for storage.
Specialists from the ACT Fire & Rescue HAZMAT crew are currently working to identify the source of the smell.
Firefighters have been told it may be the result of a small chlorine spill in recent days.
Update: 2.55pm
The source of the smell has been confirmed as chlorine granules.
Air monitoring was conducted before people evacuated from nearby buildings were permitted back inside.
