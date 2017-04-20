Update: Smell forces buildings to evacuate

A NUMBER of buildings in Fyshwick have been evacuated following reports of a strong smell in the air.

ACT Fire & Rescue was called to the building in Wollongong Street at 1.24pm today (April 20) to find the odour emanating from a building being used for storage.

Specialists from the ACT Fire & Rescue HAZMAT crew are currently working to identify the source of the smell.

Firefighters have been told it may be the result of a small chlorine spill in recent days.

Update: 2.55pm

The source of the smell has been confirmed as chlorine granules.

Air monitoring was conducted before people evacuated from nearby buildings were permitted back inside.

