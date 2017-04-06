Smoke cover expected across Canberra

FOUR prescribed burns will take place across Canberra today (April 6) by the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development in order to protect the region, benefit habitat and reduce fire risk.

The burns will include:

a 399 hectare burn near Wombat fire trail off Brindabella Road in Lower Cotter Catchment

a 12.59 hectare burn at the Australian National Botanic Gardens

a 12.1 hectare ecological burn at Gungaderra grassland nature reserve, Gungahlin Drive, Palmerston

a 10 hectare ecological burn at Mulanggari grassland nature reserve, Gungahlin Drive, Franklin.

Temporary smoke cover is expected across Canberra and the burns will continue for several days.

Information at environment.act.gov.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

