Update: Smoke forces people to evacuate

AN office building, in Civic, on Moore Street has been evacuated following reports of smoke. 

Firefighters are currently inside the building searching for any signs of smoke and fire.

Update 10.46am:

The source of the smoke appears to be produced by an electrical fault.

Occupants will be allowed back into the building shortly.

