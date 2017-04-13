A GOULBURN man is wanted on an outstanding warrant following an alleged aggravated break and enter, indecent assault and domestic violence offences. Heath Elford, 33, is known to frequent the Goulburn area. He is described as […]
Update: Smoke forces people to evacuate
AN office building, in Civic, on Moore Street has been evacuated following reports of smoke.
Firefighters are currently inside the building searching for any signs of smoke and fire.
Update 10.46am:
The source of the smoke appears to be produced by an electrical fault.
Occupants will be allowed back into the building shortly.
