Smurfs and hummingbirds flying high
THIS year at the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, the Hummingbird from the United States and the Smurf from Belgium will make a debut, flying over Canberra.As well as the Humminbird and the Smurf 40 hot air balloons will float across Canberra skies between March 11-19.
Balloons launch daily from 6.15am on the lawns of Old Parliament House.
Breakfast is available courtesy of the Belconnen Lions Club with proceeds of all purchases donated back into the Canberra community. Last year, just under $40,000 was donated to Canberra charities in need.
More than 40,000 spectators are expected to attend this year.
Information at balloonspectacular.com.au
