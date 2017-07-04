Snowden / Keeping kids safe from falling furniture

IT can take one moment of inattention and your little tike is scaling a bookcase, using the dresser drawers to practise their climbing or trying to get closer to (or cuddle) the flat-screen TV.

For a child, falling furniture can be deadly. Or, at the very least, cause significant injury.

Research shows at least two children tragically die each year in Australia due to injuries sustained when climbing or pulling heavy furniture or appliances on to themselves.

There are countless more injuries, including in the ACT – many of which could be prevented.

Yet there are simple but critically important steps that can prevent the risk of injury in the home from falling furniture and appliances. And this is not just for parents. Anyone with young children visiting their home – even on the odd occasion – or a grandparent, aunt, uncle should do this, too:

Undertake a quick “audit” of the furniture and appliances in the house considering risks if you were a child

Secure all freestanding furniture and TVs using furniture straps, angle braces or anchors screwed into the wall

Use child-resistant locks on furniture drawers to stop young children from opening drawers and using them to climb.

Move heavy items or toys on top shelves or bookcases that children may want to reach.

Discourage small children from climbing on furniture.

Anyone renting should not be deterred; get permission to install furniture straps, braces or anchors from the landlord or agent. When you explain the need to install such safety measures, you’ll find there is a high level of support.

Together we can work to ensure our homes remain safe places for children to explore, grow and thrive.

More information at productsafety.gov.au/topplingfurniture

David Snowden is the ACT commissioner for Fair Trading.

