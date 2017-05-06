Socials / At the 75th anniversary dinner of the Battle of Coral Sea, Yarralumla

-
Ben Parsons and Kate McIntyre
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Ben-Parsons-and-Kate-McIntyre-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Eileen Bryan, Dawn Boag and Pauline Millar
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Eileen-Bryan-Dawn-Boag-and-Pauline-Millar-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Emma Buckland and Jayne Rogers
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Emma-Buckland-and-Jayne-Rogers-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Greg Read, Vice Admiral Tim Barrett and Colonel Patrick Teague
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Greg-Read-Vice-Admiral-Tim-Barrett-and-Colonel-Patrick-Teague-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Helen and Brian Inns
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Helen-and-Brian-Inns-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Joanne Allen and Jennie Radtke
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Joanne-Allen-and-Jennie-Radtke-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Mark Andrews, Allan Whichelo, Ron Inglis and Alexandra McCosker
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Mark-Andrews-Allan-Whichelo-Ron-Inglis-and-Alexandra-McCosker-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Maura Pierlot, Margaret Baker and Jian Waldren
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Maura-Pierlot-Margaret-Baker-and-Jian-Waldren-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Maura Pierot, Suzanne O'Connor and Dorothy Barclay
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Maura-Pierot-Suzanne-OConnor-and-Dorothy-Barclay-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Robert Sroczynski, Emma Buckland, Elizabeth Visbeek and US Chargé d'Affaires James Carouso
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Robert-Sroczynski-Emma-Buckland-Elizabeth-Visbeek-and-US-Chargé-dAffaires-James-Carouso-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Ross and Lynne Baker
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Ross-and-Lynne-Baker-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Val and Ron Lamb
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Val-and-Ron-Lamb-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
-
Robert Sroczynski, Emma Buckland, Elizabeth Visbeek and US Chargé d'Affaires James Carouso
http://citynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Robert-Sroczynski-Emma-Buckland-Elizabeth-Visbeek-and-US-Chargé-dAffaires-James-Carouso-1-e1494029233643-500x333.jpg
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Previous Image
Next Image
info heading
info content
Like this:
Like Loading...
featured
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
No comments yet.