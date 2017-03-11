Socials / At an evening with Elizabeth Cameron Dalman, Portrait Gallery
Annie Greig, Matt Shilcock and Jen Brown
Mary Hinchey, Carol Mackay, Glenys Harris, Jean Bennett and Penny Richards
Alison Plevey and Deborah di Centa
Ruth Osborne and Krysia Kitch
Ruqiyah Patel, Katrina Rank and Christine Phillips
Matthew Paliaga and Anca Frankenhaeuser
Judy Leech and Kym King
Torben Smith and Tanya Cosi
Valaisan Campbell and Anne Lea
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
