Socials / At the opening night of ‘Ladies in Black’, Canberra Theatre
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
Ingrid Cucchi and Alison Seale
Sharon and Alicia McGlinchey
Carol Arulautu, Elysia Fisher and Wendy Batchelor
Christos Kremastos, Sharon Hunter and Angela Doyle
Jenny and Bob Brown
Barbara Gatzen and Liz Toussaint
Chris Reid, Cherie Whan, Jane McCallum, Peter Haynes, Dorrie and Peter Downs
Caroline Webber and Beverly Growden
Russell and Jeanette Brown
