Socials / At the Telstra ACT Business Awards Dinner, Parkes Suzanne Kiraly and John Paynter Stuart Barber, Lynne Tonks, Christine Barber and Tony Tonks Robert Vine, Matthew Selems, Bruce Ong and George Niolaou Michael Pasqualone, Frank Farfalla, Amit Oberoi and Grahame Dickson Linh Lee, Natalie Ho, Hannah Tran and Nhi Ng Kaitlin and Todd Rheinberger and Troy and Kara Koch Jeff Lockhart and Neil Boyd James Cameron and Kate Neser Jackie Bilston and Chris and Janelle Taylor Howard and Carol Kemp, Jenny McKie and Rob Boyes Hannah Fearon and Fiona Fonti Cathy Rice, Honor Penprase, Elise Apollini and Leanne White Catherine Smith and Bill Poulos Anne Kowalski and Lynnette Bender Angela McPhillips, Maria Ambrose and Jan Birchall Share this:FacebookTwitterPinterestTumblrMoreGoogleRedditPrintLinkedInEmailLike this:Like Loading... featured ← Students learn about the future of jobs Snowden / Cold facts about keeping warm →
No comments yet.