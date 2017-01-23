Arts / ‘SoundOut’ is looking for lamps

THE experimental music festival “SoundOut” is coming up at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery in early February.

Director Richard Johnson, as well as running a crowdfunding campaign, has finalised his lineup of over 20 artists from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Denmark, France, and Norway to perform 18 hrs of music, over 22 sets.

Now, with funding extremely tight, he is looking at technical questions and has come out up with a novel approach to lighting the performances – he’s looking for old style industrial desk lamps (of the kind pictured) in working order to light the performance space and create a kind of installation.

“If you have one or two, we would be most grateful if we could loan them for the festival”, Johnson says.

He wouldn’t mind it if music lovers chipped in at gofundme.com/soundout-festival-2017/donate to help fund the festival too.

SoundOut, ANU Drill Hall Gallery, will run from February 4-5. Times are: Saturday, February 4, 1pm-5pm; February 4, 7pm-11.30pm; Sunday, February 5, 1pm-5pm; and Sunday, February 5, 7pm-11.30pm. All details can be found at soundout2017.blogspot.com.au or paypal.me/SoundOut and Johnson can be contacted at 0411 117 462.

