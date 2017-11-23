Speeding P-plater booked from over a kilometre away!

ON Tuesday evening, a provisional driver was detected by police driving at 105 km/h in an 80 km/h speed zone on Horse Park Drive, Moncrieff.

More remarkable was that the police clocked the car’s speed from 1110.5 metres away.

Police say that motorists do not have to see police for police to see them. Throughout November the forces has been focusing on the “Fatal Five”, which includes speeding.

The “Fatal Five” are the five highest contributing factors to fatal vehicle collisions on ACT roads.

These are:

Alcohol or Drug impaired driving;

Not wearing a seatbelt;

Speeding;

Intersections; and

Driver Distraction.

Six people have died on ACT roads this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

