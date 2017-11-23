THE proposed lawn bowls project at the Gungahlin Lakes Golf and Community Club has been placed on indefinite hold by the board of the Ainslie Group. The Ainslie Group comprises the Ainslie Football and Social […]
Speeding P-plater booked from over a kilometre away!
ON Tuesday evening, a provisional driver was detected by police driving at 105 km/h in an 80 km/h speed zone on Horse Park Drive, Moncrieff.
More remarkable was that the police clocked the car’s speed from 1110.5 metres away.The driver was stopped and issued with a $409 fine and a loss of three demerit points.
Police say that motorists do not have to see police for police to see them. Throughout November the forces has been focusing on the “Fatal Five”, which includes speeding.
The “Fatal Five” are the five highest contributing factors to fatal vehicle collisions on ACT roads.
These are:
- Alcohol or Drug impaired driving;
- Not wearing a seatbelt;
- Speeding;
- Intersections; and
- Driver Distraction.
Six people have died on ACT roads this year.
