Sport / Raiders on a roll

THE Raiders’ juggernaut continues through the off-season. Membership is at an all-time high with the club on target to reach 15,000 before the start of the season.

So far 13,282 have signed up to become members; a massive increase on this time last year.

It is not unexpected given the success of the team last season, which has given the Raiders’ membership team something to sell.

