Sporting funds to increase participation
APPLICATIONS open today (March 7) for the ACT government’s Inclusive Participation Funding Program (IPFP), which has made $80,000 available to assist in the development of sport or active recreation opportunities for specific groups.The primary objective of the IPFP is to increase participation in sport and recreation activities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, older adults, and people with a disability.
Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry says this program is an important way to support and increase inclusive sport and active recreation opportunities for our community.
“I encourage any local organisations that currently provide inclusive sport activities, or are considering doing so, to apply for the available funding,” Berry says.
Funding can be used to implement new or existing sport programs, provide relevant training and education opportunities for employees, or purchase specialised equipment to increase sport and active recreation opportunities.
Applications at sport.act.gov.au/
