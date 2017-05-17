Staff forced to open Club after shift

THE Raiders Club in Weston was robbed early on Sunday morning (May 14) after two men with weapons threatened staff in the carpark.

The offenders then demanded two staff members to get down on the floor and took one staff member to retrieve a sum of cash.

The first male is described about 170cm tall and of medium to solid build. He was wearing black pants, a black jumper and had a black balaclava covering his face.

The second male is described as about 180cm tall and of medium to solid build. He was wearing a brown hooded jumper, black pants and had a black balaclava covering his face.

Witnesses to 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au

