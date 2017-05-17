DURING Cher Albrecht’s career as a stuntwoman in Los Angeles, she was regularly “punched” in the face, fell from multi-storey buildings and hoped that fireworks would whizz past, rather than towards her. An aspiring dancer, […]
Staff forced to open Club after shift
THE Raiders Club in Weston was robbed early on Sunday morning (May 14) after two men with weapons threatened staff in the carpark.It was about 3.45am when three staff members were approached in the carpark by the men who forced them to return to the club.
The offenders then demanded two staff members to get down on the floor and took one staff member to retrieve a sum of cash.The staff members complied with all the demands and handed over a sum of cash before the offenders fled the area towards Rivett.
The first male is described about 170cm tall and of medium to solid build. He was wearing black pants, a black jumper and had a black balaclava covering his face.
The second male is described as about 180cm tall and of medium to solid build. He was wearing a brown hooded jumper, black pants and had a black balaclava covering his face.
Witnesses to 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au
You would think that their insurance company would insist on better security systems.