Staff ‘shaken’ after Manuka Subway robbery

He says no one was injured in the robbery, but at least one staff member appeared “shaken”.

Police say that at about 11.45am today (December 1), a man entered the Subway restaurant in Manuka armed with a knife. He made demands for cash. Staff complied and the offender ran in the direction of Red Hill.

The male is described as aged in his twenties or thirties, Caucasian in appearance, 175cm (5’9”) tall, medium build and clean shaven. He was wearing a black-hooded jumper and blue gloves.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

