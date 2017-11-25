Steve Doszpot succumbs to cancer

represented three electorates – Brindabella, Molonglo and, most recently, Kurrajong.

In more recent months he had taken up the fight against dangerous dogs in the community.

In his valedictory speech to the Assembly on October 24 – “a speech that I wish I didn’t have to give” – he pleaded for more understanding, awareness and funding for the early diagnosis of liver cancer.

He said it could save many lives in the full knowledge it wasn’t going to be his.

In an interview with “CityNews” in October, Mr Doszpot talked about his commitment to hope beyond cure and the role his faith (“not very fashionable these days”) was having in assisting a positive attitude to his situation.

In his speech to the Assembly he pledged to keep up his advocacy for so long as he could, “not only for the thousands of cancer sufferers in our community but also for their families, who are so important as hard-working carers providing love, support and hope”.

Over the past nine years, Steve Doszpot’s annual, trivia-quiz, charity nights raised about $230,000 for 10 local charities and individuals. Steve wrote all the questions himself and anyone unfamiliar with his lifelong passions for soccer and Beatles music were in for a long night.

In closing his emotional Assembly speech, he said: “My father was always reminding me as a young man that I, as the eldest child, would need to somehow thank Australia for the generosity shown to our family of refugees 60 years ago. My father passed away 16 years prior to my election to this Assembly but I have always remembered his words, and one of my remaining tasks is to thank our Prime Minister, on behalf of our family.

“This refugee family arrived in Australia in 1957 – Istvan Doszpot, his wife Anna, his mother-in-law Borbala Cziegler and his then three children Istvan, Anna and Gustav with two more siblings, William and Mary born in Australia. They found peace, freedom and acceptance in Australia.”

Opposition Leader Alistair Coe said the Liberals were in mourning for Steve’s passing.

“Steve’s experience of escaping communism with his family in the 1950s was instrumental in shaping his values and philosophy. He generously shared the story of how he became a citizen as a way of describing his love for Australia and Canberra. Steve’s story of arriving as a refugee to becoming a successful business person and politician is a tribute to his work ethic and the opportunities that Australia offers,” he said.

“In the 20 years I knew Steve, I learnt a great deal from him. Be it through his leadership of Soccer Canberra, the professionalism with which he carried out his SOCOG role, his corporate experience or his Assembly position, he always conducted himself with compassion, wisdom and humour.

“Through his 12-month battle with cancer, his extraordinary humility, dignity, faith and commitment to family was an inspiration to all. Despite the aggressive cancer, Steve would regularly say that he was lucky and that there were many who were doing it tougher than he was. During a period when he had every excuse to be self-absorbed, he was selfless.

“Although we knew him best through our professional lives, we all knew that it was his family that defined him. His wife Maureen, his kids Adam and Amy and their spouses, and his grandchildren were always front-of-mind for Steve. His life was lived in service of his family and community.

“ We will miss Steve enormously and my prayers are with Maureen and the family at this time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

