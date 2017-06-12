Stolen bobcat runs amok in Amaroo

The stolen bobcat in the pond.

The damaged walls of the canteen.

A STOLEN bobcat excavator was driven into a pond after being used to cause extensive damage at the Amaroo District Playing Fields early yesterday morning (Sunday, June 11). 

The excavator was stolen from a nearby building site and used to cause a large amount of property damage around the playing fields, including smashing the wall of the canteen, trees, bollards and fencing. 

 

A damaged fence.

Anyone with information in relation to the property damage or about the driver of the excavator to call 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au  

One Response to “Stolen bobcat runs amok in Amaroo”

  1. Marie Pedlow
    June 15, 2017 at 12:08 am #

    Disgusting what people want to damage

    Reply

