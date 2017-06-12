A MAN has been caught on CCTV footage in April throwing an item at an ACTION bus and smashing the glass panelled door. The incident occurred on Katherine Avenue in Amaroo on April 20, at about 9.30pm. […]
Stolen bobcat runs amok in Amaroo
The excavator was stolen from a nearby building site and used to cause a large amount of property damage around the playing fields, including smashing the wall of the canteen, trees, bollards and fencing.
Anyone with information in relation to the property damage or about the driver of the excavator to call 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au
Disgusting what people want to damage