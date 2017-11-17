Stolen dog, ‘Remi’ reunites with owner

“REMI” has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from Jamison Plaza by a group of women on Sunday, November 12.

The theft occurred a short time after Remi was tied up, so her owner could go into the shopping centre.

ACT police thanks Canberra for its assistance Canberra.

Watch the video footage below:

