Street stops revealed for ACT light rail
THIRTEEN light rail stops have been announced between Civic and Gungahlin, which have been named geographically in relation to major streets and intersections it will service.
“From today, Canberrans can place themselves on the stage one map and identify their closest stop which will take them to and from where they need to be,” Minister for Transport Canberra and City Services, Meegan Fitzharris says.
The following stop names for the corridor have been chosen:
- Gungahlin Place (terminus)
- Manning Clark North
- Mapleton Avenue
- Nullarbor Avenue
- Well Station Drive
- EPIC and Racecourse
- Phillip Avenue
- Swinden Street
- Dickson Interchange
- Macarthur Avenue
- Ipima Street
- Elouera Street
- Alinga Street (terminus)
As the corridor runs between many of Canberra’s northern suburbs and sometimes contains more than one stop within a suburb, stops are primarily named after adjacent street names as well as prominent landmarks.
Further information at transport.act.gov.au.
