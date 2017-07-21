Students learn about the future of jobs

A FORUM featuring top business identities discussing the rapidly changing nature of jobs into the future will be a highlight of this year’s CareersXpo.

The expo at EPIC between August 2 and 3 will be visited by more than 8300 Year 9 to 12 students with visitors coming from Tumut, Gundagai, Crookwell, the Sapphire Coast, Yass and from schools around the ACT and Queanbeyan.

The students and parents will be offered guidance from more than 100 local, national and interstate exhibition booth holders from universities, colleges, trade training and career-placement organisations.

CareersXpo, presented by the Rotary Club of Canberra City in partnership with ACT Education, showcases a wide range of career professional, technical and trade pathways for students, parents, teachers and career advisers.

Chairman of the Rotary Management Committee Len Goodman said: “The aim is for a one-stop information bank for students as they face choices to equip them for the prospect of multiple career paths in an evolving job market.”

The featured forum, chaired by Australian Small Business Ombudsman Kate Carnell, is a new CareersXpo initiative and its theme – “Choose wisely: Matching course choice to career realities” – recognises evolving changes in the jobs market, or indeed self-employment, and the need for an open mind about opportunity, multi skilling and innovation.

While acknowledging the accepted range of professional careers from degree courses, Mr Goodman says the forum will highlight the developing range of apprenticeships, traineeships, technology, manufacturing and construction courses, as well as small business career opportunities.

The discussion panel includes Canberra Business Chamber CEO Robyn Hendry, entrepreneurial businessman Brand Hoff, pro-vice-chancellor of the ANU Prof Mick Cardew-Hall and Jenny Lambert, of ACCI.

The forum will be held at the Conference Centre EPIC, Flemington Road, Lyneham, 5.30pm-6.30pm, Wednesday, August 2. Entry is free but registration is required via eventbrite.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

