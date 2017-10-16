Successful asbestos clearance at Ainslie shops

LOOSE-fill asbestos insulation from Shop 1 at the Ainslie Shops complex is now complete, says WorkSafe ACT.

“There have been no safety incidents during these removal works and no abnormal air monitoring results,” says Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones he said.

Mr Jones said the site had received clearance from a licensed asbestos assessor that the asbestos insulation had been removed and the area decontaminated.

The plastic encapsulation is being removed now that clearance of the site has been given.

Internal structural surfaces of Shop 1, including the roof framework, was sprayed with a hard-wearing bonding adhesive as an additional control measure until future demolition of the premise. An updated asbestos management plan will be prepared for the premise.

Similar remediation works are expected to occur to Shops 3 and 5 early next year.

Mr Jones said the prohibition notice still remains on Shop 1 until further expert advice was received by WorkSafe ACT and the revised management plan was developed.

Edgar’s Inn was expected to open for normal trade this week and there continued to be no risk to customers or the community.

