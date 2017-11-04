Surgeons fete Dr Phillip Jeans

GASTROENTEROLOGIST and trauma surgeon Phillip Jeans is the ACT Academy of Surgical Educators Supervisor of the Year.

He has been recognised by colleagues at the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) ACT Annual Scientific Meeting in Canberra for his teaching and mentoring of students across Australia throughout his career.

Dr Jeans was instrumental in introducing modern laparoscopic surgery in Adelaide. After intensive training in the US he performed the first laparoscopic cholecystectomy, first laparoscopic appendicectomy and first laparoscopic antireflux operations at the Flinders Medical Centre and taught these ground-breaking techniques to many other surgeons.

In 1992 he relocated to Canberra helping to teach these techniques to the next generation of surgeons and mentoring students from Newcastle University, the University of NSW, Flinders University, Queensland University, Sydney University and the ANU.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

