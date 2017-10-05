Suspicious fire destroys O’Connor house

AN O’Connor house, which was destroyed by a fire this morning (October 5), is being investigated by ACT police as suspicious.

ACT Fire & Rescue was called to the home on Hakea Crescent at 4.40am, and upon arrival saw a collapsed roof and a house that was full alight.

The fire was extinguished and following an analysis of the scene, police are treating the fire as suspicious.

A neighbour to the house reported no one was home at the time.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

