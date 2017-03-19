PARLIAMENT House will install three beehives on Friday evening as part of a push to arrest a decline in bee numbers. Head gardener Paul Janssens said APH would be doing its part to protect Australia’s […]
Suspicious house blaze brings out the forensics
A HOUSE fire in Ngunnawal is being treated as suspicious and AFP Forensic Services are examinatiing of the scene.
Around 4.40pm on Friday (March 17) police were called to Minnta Place in Ngunnawal, where a house was well alight.
There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire services extinguished the
Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or have any information on the cause of the fire to call 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au
Information can be provided anonymously.
No comments yet.