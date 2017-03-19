Suspicious house blaze brings out the forensics

A HOUSE fire in Ngunnawal is being treated as suspicious and AFP Forensic Services are examinatiing of the scene.

Around 4.40pm on Friday (March 17) police were called to Minnta Place in Ngunnawal, where a house was well alight.

There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire services extinguished the

Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or have any information on the cause of the fire to call 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au

Information can be provided anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

