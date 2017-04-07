Sustainable start to six-star suburbs

GINNINDERRY is the ACT’s first six-star Green Star development and will have a strong focus on sustainability with the first stage including mandatory requirements for home energy systems that include solar panels, electrical household appliances and a demand management systems to significantly reduce ongoing energy bills whilst ensuring comfortable houses.

Registrations for the Ginninderry project’s first 100 blocks will open tomorrow morning as more than 100 blocks of land, architect-designed Flexi-living and house-and-land packages go on sale in the new ACT suburb of Strathnairn. Prices for land at Ginninderry will typically ranging from $230,000-$360,000 for single-dwelling blocks.

Ginninderry is a joint venture between Riverview Developments and the ACT government.

Riverview Developments managing director David Maxwell said a range of housing options were being released to cater for all levels of the market.

“As part of the first release for stage one we believe the mix blocks of land, house and land packages and our unique Flexi-living series will provide something for everyone,” he said.

“Our vision is to create a sustainable community of international significance right here in the Canberra region and tomorrow is a significant milestone in this journey.”

Land Development Agency CEO David Dawes said Ginninderry would give ACT home buyers additional lifestyle choices.

“The ACT Government is working to ensure as many people as possible can buy their own homes in areas where amenities, services and access to open space contribute to the high quality of life we enjoy here,” Mr Dawes said.

The Link, a multi-purpose community centre being opened tonight by ACT Minister for the Arts and Community Events Gordon Ramsay, provides the first example of Ginninderry’s commitment to sustainability and the environment. Made from a significant proportion of recycled content, The Link, has been designed to complement the rural character of the surrounding buildings of Strathnairn and the overall vision for the emerging Ginninderry community.

“The Link will provide spaces for training, community gatherings and other project initiatives, as well as additional exhibition spaces for the Strathnairn arts community,” Mr Maxwell said.

“We are really happy with The Link and believe it shows future residents of Ginninderry what they can do to capitalise on the sustainability advantages available to them.”

The new suburb of Strathnairn will be the first in the master planned community of Ginninderry that will evolve over the next 30 years.

Ginninderry will consist of four suburbs – three in the ACT and one in NSW (subject to rezoning approval), with the first of these being Strathnairn and Macnamara.

There will also be a variety of kids’ activities across the weekend including seed planting, giant board games, and a community art wall.

More details about the weekend activities AT ginninderry.com.au/event/g inninderry-community-informati on-sessions/ and details of the housing range can be found at ginninderry.com.au/sales.

